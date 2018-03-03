We really need to talk about Gon.

This weekend, cable television tackles Tekken with the Eleague Tekken Team Takedown. While the games won’t actually hit the telly until March 16, matches start today on Twitch. And frankly, all this Tekken talk has me thinking: where is Gon?

We have King, Heihachi, Hwoarang, the classics. Akuma and Geese, even freaking Noctis Lucis Caelum. So where is my lovable dinosaur from Tekken 3? It’s about time Gon made a comeback.

Here’s where the action’s at this weekend:

Overwatch League

It’s week 2 of stage 2 in the Overwatch League, and the fight for top spot in each region is already getting spicy. The Philadelpha Fusion will kick things off, trying to keep their hot streak going against the London Spitfire at 4 p.m. ET. Afterwards, Houston and New York clash in a high-profile match, followed by Shanghai and San Francisco.

All the matches will be over on the Overwatch League Twitch channel.

League of Legends Championship Series

EU, NA, it’s all okay. Games are already underway in Europe, where today’s match between Fnatic and Vitality will have a big impact on the race for first place. Meanwhile in North America, the games start at 5 p.m. ET with a match between two 7-5 squads, Team Liquid and 100 Thieves.

Catch the games over at Riot Games’ Twitch channel.

Tekken 7

Eleague will host the slo-mo slammin’ fighting game on its Twitch channel today, where teams will eliminate each others’ players until one remains. The action will take place today, then get edited into a four-part feature series premiering after March Madness on March 16. Who takes it all home? I’m personally rooting for Hwoarang player Speedkicks, no matter which team he ends up on.

Find out on Eleague’s Twitch channel when the games start at 2 p.m. ET.

Dota 2

Group matches for the Bucharest Major start this weekend, but the big story is 7.10. Dark Willow, the ferocious fairy character and one of the two most recent heroes added to Dota 2, has been enabled for competitive play. You can bet teams will either be banning her, or trying to find a way to play around her.

See whether the Willow dominates when matches start tomorrow at 3 a.m. ET. Oof.

IEM Katowice

There is a lot going down in Katowice, Poland this weekend. Top teams are meeting up in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, while StarCraft II greats are playing for the first global WCS 2018 win.

You can check out the IEM event guide for a schedule of each day’s events.

Did we miss an event? Got a tournament or local you want to shout out? Let us know in the comments!