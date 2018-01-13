Image via Blizzard

OWL got off to a cracking start last Wednesday and hasn’t slowed down since. In addition to introducing esports to a larger audience and sparking important conversations about diversity and team management, there were also a bunch of really great games.

Hopefully the quality continues today as the league’s last three matches of the inaugeral week wrap up. In addition to Blizzard’s hero shooter, however, there’s a lot going on in Dota 2 and Counter-Strike, along with a Call of Duty tournament in New Orleans.

Below you’ll find where and when you can catch all the weekend’s biggest events in competitive gaming. Let us know what you’ll be watching in the comments or if you think there’s something we might have missed.

Overwatch

The first official week of Blizzard’s Overwatch League continues today with more matches. London Spitfire play Philadelphia Fusion at 2:00PM EST, followed by New York vs. Houston at 4:00PM and Seoul vs. the Los Angeles Gladiators at 6:00PM.

You can stream all of those matches here.



Counter-Strike

ELEAGUE’s Boston Major got underway yesterday with 24 teams competing and $1,000,000 in prize money on the line. You can catch games throughout the day with Space Soldiers playing AVANGAR at 1:00PM EST and FaZe Clan vs. Vega Squadron at 6:00PM. Play for the weekend will then be capped off at 6:45PM with Misfits vs. G2 Esports before it continues next week.

You can watch those matches here.

Call of Duty: WWII

The Call of Duty World League visits New Orleans this weekend in its first event of 2018. Matches kick-off at 1:00PM EST today and Sunday with teams battling over a $200,000 prize pool. You can catch all the action in the stream below.

StarCraft II



With both the WESG APAC Finals ongoing and the OSC Championship 5 bracket stage there’s plenty going on in StarCraft II. In WESG qualifiers Maru plays Classic at 10:00PM EST tonight followed by Time vs. Dark at midnight. The best-of-seven finals between the winners of those two semifinals will than face-off at 6:00AM on Sunday morning, available to stream here.

Advertisement

In the OSC meanwhile Namshar will play Scarlett at 6:00AM on Sunday followed by Cascade vs. ECV eSports at 1:00PM. You can catch those games here.

Dota 2

Qualifiers for the spring Bucharest Major continue this weekend across various regions. The Final Tribe play MansNotHot in European play at 12:00PM EST today, followed by SG e-sports vs. Pain Gaming at 1:00PM for South America. Meanwhile in North America the action starts at 3:00PM with OpTic Gaming vs. 5 Turtles. You can see a complete breakdown of the remaining matches and when they’ll be played here.

Those games will be streaming here.

Tekken 7 & Street Fighter V

The Go For Broke Winter Championship is today featuring tournaments for Tekken, Street Fighter, and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. The Jersey shore-based event will be streaming everything right here.

Smash Bros.

You can catch Smash 4 singles at PAX South this weekend. Debuz and others will be present, with top 8 expected to take place on Sunday at 1:00PM EST. You can watch them streaming here.