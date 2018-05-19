Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In today’s semifinals between the Flash Wolves and Kingzone, Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang was pushing up to the bottom lane turret when he decided to take his leave for a scrap in the middle area of the map. The turret, scorned but undeterred, shot a parting blast at Hanabi that would eventually be his undoing.

Some projectiles don’t lose their tracking, or “disjoint,” in League of Legends. Turret blasts are one of them. So even though Hanabi teleports to the middle lane and gets into a fight, the final turret shot stays on target, homing in on him across the map for the most opportune moment.

It catches him right as he’s falling back at extremely low health, and snags the kill. At least Hanabi seems to have a good sense of humor about it in the replay.

