Illustration: Eric Van Allen (GMG)

The sounds of Street Fighter II are as iconic as anything else in the game, as shown by this incredible reenactment of the game by the two members of No Motion posted on Twitter.



Watching two video-game sound impersonators re-enact a bout between E. Honda and Ryu took me right back to those days spent mashing away at SNES controllers, declaring that Blanka is indeed broken and banned in this household.

These two actors make up the video game comedy troupe No Motion, and their YouTube channel has a few more golden nuggets of 16-bit aural nostalgia, including one with Sagat and Blanka. Hadouken!

