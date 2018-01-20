Today’s match between the Unicorns of Love and Splyce in the European League Championship Series was looking like it might go on for ages, until both teams decided to ignore procedure and dive straight for the nexus.

Known as a “base race,” both teams tried to rush in and destroy the other’s nexus, the ultimate objective of League of Legends. A team could be down in kills and gold, but if they manage to destroy their opponent’s nexus, they win.

Though Splyce had been on its back foot for a while, the team saw its chance and went straight for the throat, with Unicorns following suit. Splyce emerged victorious, a sliver of health making the difference.