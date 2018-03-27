Why aren’t more black kids going pro in esports? Latoya Peterson digs into this question in a piece on The Undefeated and reaches the conclusion that the PC/console divide has also become a racial divide—one with big implications in terms of how much money players can make. “This divide isn’t sacrosanct,” she writes. “Clearly there are black and Latino players who have found their home in PC-based esports and white and Asian players who prefer joysticks to mouse clicks. But the prevalence of the divide should give any fan of esports pause. As we create this new world, what exactly are we building?” The full piece, with some interesting data, is a must-read.

